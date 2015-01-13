HANOI, Jan 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
advanced 0.55 percent at the break on Tuesday, as gains
in some blue chips, led by PetroVietNam Gas, the
country's top firm by market value, provided a cushion for
profit taking in other shares.
Despite selling in energy shares due to further declines in
global oil prices, GAS rose 1.27 percent, a relatively lower
gain compared to strong rises in the past two sessions after the
firm announced a treasury share purchase plan.
Hanoi-based lender BIDV rose 3.87 percent, while
VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by
assets, gained 4.08 percent after a central bank briefing note
said the banks may merge with some others this year.
Profit taking in some other blue chips, including a
1.08-percent fall in Vietcombank, the country's top
lender by market value, curbed gains on the broader market.
VCB shares had gained as much as 20 percent this month as of
Monday on strong buying of both foreign and domestic investors
amid expectations of good earnings last year.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 577.49
PREV. CLOSE 574.32
% CHANGE 0.55%
HIGH 580.65
LOW 573.26
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.681
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.026
Change (%) 1-year 10.672
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)