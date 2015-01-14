HANOI, Jan 14 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index slipped from a seven-week high to close down 0.62 percent on Wednesday on profit taking and as the central bank decided to implement without delays a ruling that will limit banks lending for stock investment. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top firm by market value, led the losers to fall 3.73 percent as global oil prices hovered around a six-year low and after a streak of five gains following the firm's share repurchase plan. Most other blue chips fell, including dairy product maker Vinamilk with a 0.98 percent loss, as investors booked profits from recent gains and switched to small- and mid-cap equities. The central bank said it would implement on time a circular that will limit banks' loans for stock investments at 5 percent of a bank's registered capital from Feb. 1, despite market expectations of a delay to boost funds inflows. But selling was not too strong while some adjustments could buoy further gains this quarter amid a rebound of foreign funds and hopes of good corporate results, analysts said, expecting the index to reach 640 points in coming months. "It's positive that money is still within the market," manager Nguyen The Minh of Viet Capital Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 577.01 PREV. CLOSE 580.6 % CHANGE -0.62% HIGH 582.21 LOW 571.67 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.815 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.474 Change (%) 1-year 11.416 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)