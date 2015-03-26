HANOI, March 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.6 percent by midday on Thursday, dragged down by blue chips, many of them energy stocks, but gains in banking stocks helped trim the losses. Shares in PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, led the fall with a 3.57 percent drop. Shares in another three subsidiaries of the state oil group PetroVietnam dealing with transportation, gas distribution and fertiliser production, namely, and, are among those that lost ground. Most banks gained, including VietinBank, Eximbank , Military Bank and Sacombank, after the central bank reassured the market on Wednesday it will keep unchanged the dollar/dong rate. Investors in favour of risks should take consideration before their purchases while others should stay out of the market, BIDV Securities told clients in a note. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 557.49 PREV. CLOSE 560.93 % CHANGE -0.61% HIGH 559.01 LOW 553.19 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.354 Change (%) 3-mnth 5.436 Change (%) 1-year -6.799 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)