HANOI, March 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
eased 0.6 percent by midday on Thursday, dragged down by
blue chips, many of them energy stocks, but gains in banking
stocks helped trim the losses.
Shares in PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's top listed
firm by market value, led the fall with a 3.57 percent drop.
Shares in another three subsidiaries of the state oil group
PetroVietnam dealing with transportation, gas distribution and
fertiliser production, namely, and,
are among those that lost ground.
Most banks gained, including VietinBank, Eximbank
, Military Bank and Sacombank, after
the central bank reassured the market on Wednesday it will keep
unchanged the dollar/dong rate.
Investors in favour of risks should take consideration
before their purchases while others should stay out of the
market, BIDV Securities told clients in a note.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 557.49
PREV. CLOSE 560.93
% CHANGE -0.61%
HIGH 559.01
LOW 553.19
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.354
Change (%) 3-mnth 5.436
Change (%) 1-year -6.799
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 508.51 13-May-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)