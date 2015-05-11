HANOI, May 11 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.51 percent to close lower on Monday, dragged by selling after two sessions of gains late last week. Selling strengthened in the afternoon session after buying gave a minor boost to the index following its gains last Thursday and Friday. Stocks of 126 firms declined, led by a 0.79-percent fall in Petrovietnam Gas, the biggest listed firm, while 79 shares gained and overall, 108.34 million shares changed hand, above the five-day average of 91.53 million, based on Thomson Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 551.67 PREV. CLOSE 554.51 % CHANGE -0.51% HIGH 556.2 LOW 550.57 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.24 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.417 Change (%) 1-year 5.202 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Anand Basu)