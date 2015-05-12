HANOI, May 12 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.5 percent by the break on Tuesday, led by major banks and other blue chips while several energy stocks advanced, helping trim the loss. Vietcombank, the largest listed bank in terms of market value, fell 0.51 percent and VietinBank, Vietnam's top partly private lender by assets, also decreased 0.56 percent. But Petrovietnam Drilling and Wells Service Corp rose 0.93 percent and Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp gained 1.67 percent as sentiment was lifted following recent gains in global oil prices, brokers said. Benchmark Brent crude oil futures rallied 15 percent since the beginning of the year, and are up 40 percent from their 2015 low. Sentiment could be further boosted soon when new companies join the country's stock markets. "Major state firms and commercial banks will be listed in coming times, so there's more room for the stock market's growth," Chairman Vu Bang of the State Securities Commission told an international conference in Hanoi on Tuesday. He did not name any of the potential firms. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 548.84 PREV. CLOSE 551.67 % CHANGE -0.51% HIGH 552.56 LOW 547.48 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.426 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.172 Change (%) 1-year 1.698 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 508.51 13-May-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)