HANOI, May 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.61 percent by midday on Wednesday, with most banks and property firms losing ground after a state-run newspaper reported that bad loans at banks in Ho Chi Minh City were above a 3-percent government limit. Vietcombank, the biggest listed bank by market value, led the fall with a 2.07 percent drop, followed by BIDV , Sacombank and VietinBank. Two other banks among the six listed ones stood unchanged. Industrial zone developer Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp joined property firms HAGL and Vingroup to head south. Bad debts at banks in Ho Chi Minh City made up 5.53 percent of loans at the end of March, nearly twice the government target to cut the ratio to 3 percent by September 2015, the official Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reported, citing central bank data. Debt restructuring along with losses by corporates have in recent years resulted in higher bad debt, the newspaper quoted a central banker as saying during a National Assembly meeting, to which foreign media were not invited, on Tuesday. Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 541.09 PREV. CLOSE 544.41 % CHANGE -0.61 HIGH 546.99 LOW 538.76 Change (%) 1-mth -1.736 Change (%) 3-mth -6.886 Change (%) 1-yr 5.292 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)