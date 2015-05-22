HANOI, May 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, with Vietcombank leading the outperformed banking sector to reach a record high. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed firm by market value, climbed 2.75 percent, having retreated slightly from its record high intra-day level hit in early trade of 41,400 dong ($1.90). All other banks advanced except for an unchanged Military Bank, with BIDV, the country's top partly private lender by assets, ticking up 2.81 percent and VietinBank increasing 1.12 percent. Vietnam's credit grew 3.69 percent from the end of 2014 to May 8, the highest growth in that period for several years, while bad debts in February eased to 3.59 percent, from 4.75 in percent the previous month, the government has said. VietinBank is due to sign a deal later on Friday to complete the merger with a smaller lender, PG Bank, a VietinBank executive was quoted on a state-run newspaper as saying. The merger was approved by VietinBank shareholders last month. The Southeast Asian nation is also changing rules to give foreign investors bigger stakes in local banks in its latest move to rebuild a financial sector battered by bad debts, its prime minister said last month. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 555.32 PREV. CLOSE 552.56 % CHANGE +0.5 HIGH 556.29 LOW 550.81 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.722 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.906 Change (%) 1-year 1.596 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)