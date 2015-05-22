HANOI, May 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, with Vietcombank
leading the outperformed banking sector to reach a
record high.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank, Vietnam's top listed firm by
market value, climbed 2.75 percent, having retreated slightly
from its record high intra-day level hit in early trade of
41,400 dong ($1.90).
All other banks advanced except for an unchanged Military
Bank, with BIDV, the country's top partly
private lender by assets, ticking up 2.81 percent and VietinBank
increasing 1.12 percent.
Vietnam's credit grew 3.69 percent from the end of 2014 to
May 8, the highest growth in that period for several years,
while bad debts in February eased to 3.59 percent, from 4.75 in
percent the previous month, the government has said.
VietinBank is due to sign a deal later on Friday to complete
the merger with a smaller lender, PG Bank, a VietinBank
executive was quoted on a state-run newspaper as saying. The
merger was approved by VietinBank shareholders last month.
The Southeast Asian nation is also changing rules to give
foreign investors bigger stakes in local banks in its latest
move to rebuild a financial sector battered by bad debts, its
prime minister said last month.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 555.32
PREV. CLOSE 552.56
% CHANGE +0.5
HIGH 556.29
LOW 550.81
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.722
Change (%) 3-mnth -5.906
Change (%) 1-year 1.596
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)