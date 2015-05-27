HANOI, May 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed on Wednesday slightly below the highest level in
more than five weeks hit in the previous session, while volume
was stable.
The index lost 0.13 percent to end at 566.48, with 115
million shares changing hands, compared with the five-day
average of 117.92 million, Reuters data shows.
Investors should maintain their portfolio and buy stocks
from the banking and infrastructure sectors during the market's
corrections, BIDV Securities said in a note to clients.
Three of the six listed banks rose, led by BIDV
with a 1.56 percent gain, while one bank was unchanged and
another two lenders closed lower.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 566.48
PREV. CLOSE 567.20
% CHANGE -0.13
HIGH 569.63
LOW 563.28
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.253
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.947
Change (%) 1-year 4.253
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)