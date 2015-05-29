HANOI, May 29 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.1 percent by midday on Friday, with gains in several banks helping trim losses due to profit-taking after the market closed at its highest since March 20 in the previous session. Petrovietnam Gas, the nation's biggest listed firm by market value, lost 1.57 percent after a gain of 1.6 percent on Thursday. Four of the six listed banks advanced, with Vietcombank , the nation's biggest listed bank by market value, up 0.46 percent and BIDV, the country's biggest partly private lender by assets, higher 0.49 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 572.37 PREV. CLOSE 572.97 % CHANGE -0.1 HIGH 577.03 LOW 571.10 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.879 Change (%) 3-mnth -3.308 Change (%) 1-year 2.804 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)