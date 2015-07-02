(Adds closing prices, comments, details) HANOI, July 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 2.4 percent to close near a nine-month high on Thursday, lifted by robust trading in large-cap stocks and led by banking shares that gained on buying by foreign investors. Shares in Vietcombank, the country's top listed firm by market value, advanced 6.19 percent to a record high of 51,500 dong ($2.36), while Hanoi-based BIDV climbed 6.85 percent to an all-time high of 23,400 dong. Net foreign buying of banking shares and investors expecting the cap on foreign ownership in banks to be relaxed contributed to the gains, analysts said. The government said last week it would lift the foreign ownership cap in many listed firms as of Sept. 1, but the 30-percent cap on banks remains unchanged. The easing "reflects the determination of renovating the economy and integration", State Securities Commission Chairman Vu Bang was quoted in a statement as saying at a Vietnam investment promotion conference in New York on Wednesday. Other blue chips also rose, including Petrovietnam Gas that rallied 1.61 percent and Vietnam's top property firm Vingroup, which gained 1.15 percent. "Investors should think carefully before taking a decision because the trading volume was relatively modest compared with the significant rise of the market index," said Nguyen The Minh, a technical analyst at Viet Capital Securities. The index ended at 605.70 points, the session's high and the highest since Oct. 14, 2014, while volume reached 136.67 million shares, below the five-day average of 140.07 million, Thomson Reuters data showed. Vietnam's securities market is the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, with a 8.69 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 605.70 PREV. CLOSE 591.50 % CHANGE 2.4% HIGH 605.70 LOW 590.52 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.873 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.759 Change (%) 1-year 2.323 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 ($1=21,780 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Sunil Nair)