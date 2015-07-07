HANOI, July 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.81 percent to close near a 10-month high on
Tuesday, lifted by robust trading in top insurer BaoViet
Holdings and several other blue-chip shares.
BaoViet ended up 7 percent at 52,000 dong, the highest since
June 11, 2013.
The stock has been rising since July 2 after Vietnam's
government announced a move to relax foreign ownership curb from
September 2015 as well as after a visit to Vietnam by South
Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Company last month.
Executives from Samsung group's life insurance arm have
expressed interest in BaoViet's plan on BVH share sales as well
as the privatisation of the Vietnamese insurer's subsidiaries,
Vietnam's finance ministry said in a report on June 30.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 0.86 percent,
lender VietinBank rose 2.46 percent and BIDV
rallied 5.53 percent to its record high of 26,700 dong ($1.23).
Volume on Tuesday rose to 175.37 million shares, well above
the five-day average of 157.93 million, as the index made its
fourth consecutive gain to reach the highest since September
2014, Reuters data showed.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 630.27
PREV. CLOSE 625.22
% CHANGE 0.81%
HIGH 633.73
LOW 620.59
Change (%) 1-mnth 8.156
Change (%) 3-mnth 15.148
Change (%) 1-year 6.086
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
($1=21,785 dong)
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)