HANOI, July 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.81 percent to close near a 10-month high on Tuesday, lifted by robust trading in top insurer BaoViet Holdings and several other blue-chip shares. BaoViet ended up 7 percent at 52,000 dong, the highest since June 11, 2013. The stock has been rising since July 2 after Vietnam's government announced a move to relax foreign ownership curb from September 2015 as well as after a visit to Vietnam by South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Company last month. Executives from Samsung group's life insurance arm have expressed interest in BaoViet's plan on BVH share sales as well as the privatisation of the Vietnamese insurer's subsidiaries, Vietnam's finance ministry said in a report on June 30. Dairy product maker Vinamilk advanced 0.86 percent, lender VietinBank rose 2.46 percent and BIDV rallied 5.53 percent to its record high of 26,700 dong ($1.23). Volume on Tuesday rose to 175.37 million shares, well above the five-day average of 157.93 million, as the index made its fourth consecutive gain to reach the highest since September 2014, Reuters data showed. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 630.27 PREV. CLOSE 625.22 % CHANGE 0.81% HIGH 633.73 LOW 620.59 Change (%) 1-mnth 8.156 Change (%) 3-mnth 15.148 Change (%) 1-year 6.086 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 ($1=21,785 dong) (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)