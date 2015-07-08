(Updates at the break, adds details)
By My Pham
HANOI, July 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 1.83 percent at the midday break on Wednesday as
investors took profit from recent gains that pushed the market
near a 10-month high at the close in the previous session.
Decliners outnumbered advancers by more than three to one,
led by the banking sector, with Vietcombank, the
nation's biggest firm by market value, tumbling 6.48 percent
after extending its record highs over the past week.
Lender BIDV fell 4.12 percent, Petrovietnam Gas
was down 2.31 percent and Vingroup, the
country's top property firm, dropped 1.58 percent.
Top insurer BaoViet Holdings, a firm majority
state-owned, bucked the trend with a 3.85 percent jump, having
eased from its highest intraday level since April 2013 of 55,500
dong ($2.54).
The shares climbed after comments by Vietnam's finance
minister that the foreign ownership ceiling in insurance
companies would be fully lifted. He said the life insurance unit
of South Korean giant Samsung - the top foreign
investor in Vietnam - expressed interest in BaoViet.
The index in Ho Chi Minh City had gained nearly 9 percent as
of Tuesday since the prime minister's approval for a easing
foreign ownership restrictions on many listed firms in one of
Vietnam's its most liberal market reforms yet.
"Today's session is the start of a short-term correction
that may continue in two to three sessions", said Le Duc Quang,
trader of Vietcombank Securities Company.
Trading volume by midday reached 118.64 million shares,
after the full-day level of 175.37 million on Tuesday, Thomson
Reuters data show.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 618.75
PREV. CLOSE 630.27
% CHANGE -1.83%
HIGH 634.13
LOW 617.29
Change (%) 9.030
1-mnth
Change (%) 14.990
3-mnth
Change (%) 6.701
1-year
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
($1=21,812 dong)
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)