HANOI, Aug 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
dropped 0.99 percent by midday on Thursday as the
Vietnamese dong weakened after the central bank moved
to protect the country's exports.
A total of 144 stocks lost ground, including most
blue-chips, while only 39 shares gained and 62 were unchanged,
Thomson Reuters data show.
Vietnam doubled its trading band for interbank dollar/dong
transactions on Wednesday, aiming to protect its exports by
countering the adverse affects of a strengthening dollar and
yuan devaluation.
The dong fell 0.4 percent to 22,106 per dollar by 0423 GMT
on Thursday, a record low, on the interbank market while on the
unofficial market it lost 1.22 percent to 22,130 dong per
dollar.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 598.24
PREV. CLOSE 604.24
% CHANGE -0.99%
HIGH 603.31
LOW 597.18
Change (%) 1-mnth -3.673
Change (%) 3-mnth 10.990
Change (%) 1-year 0.409
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
(Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)