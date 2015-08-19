HANOI, Aug 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index dropped 1.73 percent by midday on Wednesday after the central bank devalued the dong and widened the currency's trading band. The mid-point rate was lowered by 0.99 percent to 21,890 dong per dollar and the dollar/dong trading band was raised to 3 percent from 2 percent, as authorities sought to support a languid export sector facing fresh challenges from a surprise devaluation of the Chinese yuan. More than a half of shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange fell. Vietcombank, the country's biggest lender by market value, lost 1.88 percent while property firm Vingroup declined 2.4 percent. But many export companies gained after the central bank's move, including Thanh Cong Textile Garment Investment Trading Co and seafood export firm Vinh Hoan Corp. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 570.18 PREV. CLOSE 580.22 % CHANGE -1.73% HIGH 577.95 LOW 570.15 Change (%) 1-mnth -7.701 Change (%) 3-mnth 9.693 Change (%) 1-year -4.109 52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14 52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14 (Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)