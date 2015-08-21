(Updates with comments, end of morning session)
By My Pham
HANOI, Aug 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 2.68 percent at the break on Friday, trimming losses
in early trade as investors sold energy and banking stocks among
other blue chips, lifting volumes.
Analysts and traders attributed the decline in the index,
which dropped as much as 4.3 percent during Friday's morning
session, to the devaluation of the Vietnamese dong
earlier this week and falling global oil prices.
"The fall came as no surprise as the market at the moment
has to face a bunch of bad news," said Tran Minh Hoang, head of
the market strategic and economic analysis department at
Vietcombank Securities.
Oil prices resumed their downward trend on Friday, pulled
lower by weaker global stock markets and a sharp contraction in
China's manufacturing activity, with the U.S. benchmark on track
for its longest weekly losing streak since 1986.
On Wednesday, Vietnam lowered the dong by 0.99
percent and widened the dollar/dong trading band for the second
time this year to 3 percent from 2 percent.
PetroVietnam Gas tumbled 6.37 percent along with
several energy stocks. VietinBank dropped 4.66 percent
and Vietcombank, the country's second-largest listed
firm by market value, fell 2.56 percent.
The index has lost a combined 10 percent since Aug. 12 when
the central bank doubled the dollar/dong trading band.
Volumes jumped to 125.7 million shares by midday, above the
five-day average of 109.45 million shares, Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Following is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday
(0431 GMT).
VN Index 551.49
PREV. CLOSE 566.69
% CHANGE -2.68
HIGH 559.97
LOW 542.31
Change (%) 1-mnth -8.678
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.016
Change (%) 1-year -6.595
52-week high 644.56 3-Sep-14
52-week low 513.06 17-Dec-14
