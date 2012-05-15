HANOI May 15 Vietnamese stocks dropped in the morning session in higher volume as investors sold for profit, a broker and analyst said on Tuesday.

VN Index

-2.07 percent at 459.99 points.

Volume of shares traded: 69.56 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.10 trillion dong.

HNX Index

-1.76 percent at 77.45 points.

Volume of shares traded: 47.79 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 493.43 billion dong.

Broker/analyst comments

Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:

"The market fell as investors continued booking profit, along with concerns over a possible electricity price hike and strong corrections on global stock markets.

"Margin calls have impact on the market.

"The market may fall back to the support level at 440 points."

Nguyen Quang Huy, broker, VNDirect Securities:

"Selling pressure mounted ahead of strong resistance levels, part of cash flows via profit taking activity was withdrawn from the market, waiting for supportive news.

"The sentiment has worsened, and stocks could fall another 10 percent from the current valuations." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)