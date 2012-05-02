HANOI May 2 Vietnamese stocks edged up in the morning session on Wednesday in higher volume, mainly supported by mining firms and penny shares, a broker said.

VN Index

+0.24 percent at 474.91 points.

Volume of shares traded: 67.27 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.01 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

+0.01 percent at 79.87 points.

Volume of shares traded: 56.30 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 572.87 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Stocks rose slightly after holidays, mainly supported by mining and penny stocks.

"However, there was some hesitation in the market ahead of strong resistance levels.

"BIDV lender said it would provide soft loans to real estate companies, which is positive news today." ($1=20,850 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)