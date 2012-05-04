(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI May 4 Vietnamese stocks closed higher on
Friday on buying demand for securities, energy and steel stocks
following talk the central bank would cap lending rates, a
broker and an analyst said.
Foreigners bought 194.58 billion dong ($9.35 million) worth
of stocks and sold shares valued at 61.47 billion dong in the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
+1.60 percent at 476.32 points.
Volume of shares traded: 108.08 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.71 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
+1.98 percent at 81.27 points.
Volume of shares traded: 101.14 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.06 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/analyst comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Stocks rose today thanks to positive information about a
cap on lending rates. Steel, securities and oil and gas stocks
led the market.
"It would be tough for the market to pass the recent strong
resistance levels and it will take more time to consolidate."
Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:
"News that the Industry and Trade Ministry will not raise
electricity prices, the central bank and 12 major banks
discussing a plan to apply lending cap and that the deposit
ceiling may be cut by one percentage point were positive for the
gain today.
"The indices are approaching the recent peaks.
"Corporate earnings reports in the first quarter are better
than in the fourth quarter but not as solid as expected.
"There is a 50/50 chance that stocks could pass the recent
highs. Cash inflows were relatively stable."
($1=20,810 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)