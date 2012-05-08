HANOI May 8 Vietnamese stocks extended gains in
the morning session, led by banking and energy stocks, analysts
said on Tuesday.
VN Index
+1.07 percent at 491.52 points.
Volume of shares traded: 92.24 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.59 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
+1.18 percent at 84.78 points.
Volume of shares traded: 78.13 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 897.51 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/trader comments
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"The marker extended the gaining momentum, with banking
stocks leading even though there was profit taking activity at
some stocks.
"Stocks are still on an upward trend. Cash flows were
switched to blue chips."
Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:
"Stocks gained, led by banking, energy stocks and several
blue chips after a positive session yesterday with the indices
passing recent peaks.
"Cash flows switched to blue chips while penny stocks were
pressured by broad-based profit taking.
"Foreigners buying blue chips on the main market also
supported the gain."
($1=20,800 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)