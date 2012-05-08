(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)

HANOI May 8 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with volume rising on broad-based profit taking while correction was expected soon, brokers said.

Foreigners bought 202.73 billion dong ($9.75 million) worth of stocks and sold shares valued at 154.85 billion dong in the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

+0.36 percent at 488.07 points.

Volume of shares traded: 133.18 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 2.22 trillion dong.

HNX INDEX

-0.18 percent at 83.64 points.

Volume of shares traded: 123.41 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.44 billion dong.

Broker/analyst comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"Profit taking pressure weighed strongly on the Hanoi market, affecting the main exchange.

"If there is no fresh supportive news, stocks will likely correct but not much as cash inflows are rising.

"The market expects a fuel price cut when prices in global markets are dropping.

"In the near term, stocks could re-test support at 475-480 points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi exchange."

Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet Capital Securities:

"Profit taking pressure weighed strongly on the afternoon trading and lifted the value sharply, which signaled stocks could correct tomorrow." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)