(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI May 8 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on
Tuesday, with volume rising on broad-based profit taking while
correction was expected soon, brokers said.
Foreigners bought 202.73 billion dong ($9.75 million) worth
of stocks and sold shares valued at 154.85 billion dong in the
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
+0.36 percent at 488.07 points.
Volume of shares traded: 133.18 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 2.22 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
-0.18 percent at 83.64 points.
Volume of shares traded: 123.41 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.44 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/analyst comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Profit taking pressure weighed strongly on the Hanoi
market, affecting the main exchange.
"If there is no fresh supportive news, stocks will likely
correct but not much as cash inflows are rising.
"The market expects a fuel price cut when prices in global
markets are dropping.
"In the near term, stocks could re-test support at 475-480
points in the main market and 80 points in the Hanoi exchange."
Chau Thien Truc Quynh, head of retail brokerage, Viet
Capital Securities:
"Profit taking pressure weighed strongly on the afternoon
trading and lifted the value sharply, which signaled stocks
could correct tomorrow."
($1=20,800 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)