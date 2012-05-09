Data center company Digital Realty to buy DuPont Fabros in $7.6 bln deal
June 9 Data center company Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion.
HANOI May 9 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed after the morning session, with profit taking pressure weighing on the market, analysts said on Wednesday.
VN Index
-0.22 percent at 487.02 points.
Volume of shares traded: 79.39 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.23 trillion dong.
HNX Index
+0.02 percent at 83.66 points.
Volume of shares traded: 54.76 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 622.47 billion dong.
Analyst comments
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"Profit taking pressure may influence over the next several days. However, cash inflows are strong, stocks are still on a rising trend." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
