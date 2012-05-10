HANOI May 10 Vietnamese stocks fell in the
morning session, weighed down by extended profit taking pressure
even though real estate stocks gained, analysts said on
Thursday.
VN Index
-0.36 percent at 485.87 points.
Volume of shares traded: 95.11 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.7 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
-0.63 percent at 83.23 points.
Volume of shares traded: 67.21 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 729.72 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Nguyen Hoang Long, brokerage director, An Binh Securities:
"Stocks dipped slightly due to profit taking activity among
speculative stocks, while shares of real estate firms rose
strongly.
"Market liquidity was good and stocks could continue moving
sideways in the near term."
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"The market had a correction because of profit taking, but
the fall would not be steep as bottom-fishing demand was strong
and securities remain the most attractive investment option now.
"Expectations are there for macro news on inflation and
interest rate cuts."
($1=20,850 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)