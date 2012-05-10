(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI May 10 Vietnamese stocks fell on Thursday
under extended profit taking pressure, and investors switched to
buying shares of real state and steel firms, a broker and an
analyst said.
Foreigners sold 158.59 billion dong ($7.6 million) worth of
stocks and bought shares valued at 150.27 billion dong in the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
-0.32 percent at 486.07 points.
Volume of shares traded: 134.65 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 2.31 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
-0.63 percent at 83.23 points.
Volume of shares traded: 101.15 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.10 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/analyst comments
Phan Dung Khanh, head of analysis, Kim Eng Securities:
"News about a fuel price cut was priced in, but the cut this
time was much lower than expected so investors sold part of
their portfolios for profit while assessing which supportive
news could emerge in coming days.
"Selling pressure was strong, boosting the trading volume,
which technically was a negative signal.
"If cash inflows and buying demand weaken in the next few
days, the market could have peaked in the short term.
"In addition, gold prices have fallen sharply and possibly
part of cash may return to the metal."
Nguyen Quang Huy, broker, VNDirect Securities:
"In general, the market has become much riskier ahead of
strong resistance levels. Cash flows were switched to some real
estate and steel companies.
"Sentiment was cautious. Stocks could face a 15 percent
correction from the current valuation."
($1=20,850 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)