HANOI May 11 Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session in lower volume as investors extended sales to take profit, an analyst said on Friday.

VN Index

-0.03 percent at 485.94 points.

Volume of shares traded: 75.54 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 1.08 trillion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX Index

-0.66 percent at 82.68 points.

Volume of shares traded: 47.34 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 522.33 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

"The market fell as profit taking activity continued.

"It could fall in the next two to three session to the strong support territory of 80-81.5 points in the Hanoi market and 478-481 points in the main market.

"Trading volume is not high, which is a positive signal showing supply is drying up." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)