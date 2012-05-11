BRIEF-Heathrow reaches a new passenger record in May
* As busy summer travel season got underway, Heathrow reached a new passenger record in May
HANOI May 11 Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session in lower volume as investors extended sales to take profit, an analyst said on Friday.
VN Index
-0.03 percent at 485.94 points.
Volume of shares traded: 75.54 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.08 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX Index
-0.66 percent at 82.68 points.
Volume of shares traded: 47.34 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 522.33 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"The market fell as profit taking activity continued.
"It could fall in the next two to three session to the strong support territory of 80-81.5 points in the Hanoi market and 478-481 points in the main market.
"Trading volume is not high, which is a positive signal showing supply is drying up." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
* Many Asian hubs have launched competing fintech initiatives