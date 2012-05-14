HANOI May 14 Vietnamese stocks fell in the
morning session in thinner volume as investors sold to get
profit, a broker and an analyst said on Monday.
VN Index
-0.95 percent at 475.54 points.
Volume of shares traded: 60.02 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 947.45 billion dong.
HNX Index
-2.05 percent at 79.91 points.
Volume of shares traded: 45.82 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 495.72 billion dong.
Broker comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"The market continued its fall mainly because investors sold
for profit after all supportive macro news were announced.
"Cash flows were gradually withdrawn.
"A majority of investors are concerned about an electricity
price rise and disbursement restriction by banks."
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"Stocks fell more strongly than expected mainly due to weak
demand. However, investors should consider to buy now.
"In terms of macro conditions, government bond yields
dropped strongly last week, signaling lowering the deposit rate
ceiling could happen in the near future."
($1=20,850 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)