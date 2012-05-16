BRIEF-Hemfosa fastigheter acquires a portfolio in Halmstad
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO IN HALMSTAD PRIMARILY WITH COMMUNITY SERVICES PROPERTIES AT A VALUE OF MSEK 1,066
HANOI May 16 Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session on Wednesday in low volume but were expected to find support as investors hunt for bargains, analysts said.
VN INDEX
-1.19 percent at 450.21 points.
Volume of shares traded: 58.48 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 875.22 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
-0.46 percent at 76.46 points.
Volume of shares traded: 40.49 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 399.73 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:
"The market continued falling, supply still dominated as investors cut losses.
"The falling momentum has slowed as some investors jumped in to bottom-fish, which may support the market to rebound in the next few sessions.
"However, in my opinion, the recovery is unsustainable, the market may fall back to 420-430 points."
Nguyen Hoai Nam, analyst, Kim Eng Securities:
"A technical recovery may emerge after recent falls.
"440 points is the strong support threshold this time." ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
MOSCOW, June 9 Russia's consumer inflation will stay at around 4 percent in the coming months, the central bank said on Friday.