HANOI May 17 Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session with low volumes on Thursday amid concerns the government's recent measures to support businesses may have a limited impact, while foreign investors have stepped up selling as the Europe debt crisis worsens, an broker and an analyst said on Thursday.

VN INDEX

-0.16 percent at 449.19 points.

Volume of shares traded: 43.61 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 650.85 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

-0.55 percent at 77.12 points.

Volume of shares traded: 24.47 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 259.23 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City Securities:

"The low trading value indicates that sellers don't want to dump their assets, while buyers hesitate at high prices.

"Investors are worried that the impact of a package of measures authorities have announced recently, including tax concessions worth 29 trillion dong is not strong enough to support businesses in production and goods sales.

"In the nearby term, stocks could continue moving sideways, waiting for fresh supportive news."

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

"Liquidity is low, possibly supply has dried up. If low liquidity is maintained in coming session, there could be a technical recovery.

"Foreign investors stepped up sales because of concern over Europe's debt crisis to some extend." ($1=20,820 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Ramya Venugopal)