(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, comment)
HANOI May 17 Vietnamese stocks fell on Thursday
in lower volume as investors stepped up selling of blue chips,
following rising foreign sales, and analysts expect more falls
ahead with business facing high interest rates.
Foreigners sold 233.29 billion dong ($11.2 million) worth of
stocks and bought shares valued at 143.99 billion dong in the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
-1.63 percent at 442.58 points.
Volume of shares traded: 77.74 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.15 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
-1.81 percent at 76.15 points.
Volume of shares traded: 50.80 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 545.90 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:
"If the 440-point threshold is broken tomorrow, the market
may fall back to 420 points, however, the falling momentum has
eased.
"In the case the deposit rate ceiling is to be cut in late
May, the short-term bottom may be set at 440 points, and there
is a 90 percent chance the cut will be made.
"Businesses are facing high interest rates so the general
outlook for the second quarter is not so bright."
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"Selling pressure mounted late in the trading session,
particularly among blue chips, while buy-on-dip demand was weak,
which pushed down the market further.
"Next week will be tough as pressure from margin calls will
influence the market."
($1=20,820 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy)