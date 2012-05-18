HANOI May 18 Vietnamese stocks fell in the
morning session on Friday, pressured by margin calls, analysts
said.
VN INDEX
-1.43 percent at 436.27 points.
Volume of shares traded: 54.15 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 806.09 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
-2.57 percent at 74.19 points.
Volume of shares traded: 44.10 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 426.38 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"The market fell more strongly than expected possibly due to
pressure from margin calls. Bottom-fishing demand was weak.
"The market may bounce back technically next week, which may
be supported by news on the consumer price index.
"However, the medium outlook is still bright."
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"The market made a deep fall due to pressure from margin
calls."
($1=20,840 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Richard Pullin)