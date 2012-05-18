(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, adds comments)
HANOI May 18 Vietnamese stocks fell sharply on
Friday with the trading volume rising as margin calls weighed
and foreign investors stepped up selling because of concern
about the European debt situation, a broker and analysts said.
Foreigners sold 220.29 billion dong ($10.58 million) worth
of stocks and bought shares valued at 125.43 billion dong in the
Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
-1.72 percent at 434.95 points.
Volume of shares traded: 80.36 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.23 trillion dong.
HNX INDEX
-3.07 percent at 73.81 points.
Volume of shares traded: 74.33 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 706.9 billion dong.
Broker/analyst comments
Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities Co:
"The market fell partly because of margin call pressure and
partly due to short-selling. In addition, foreign investors
pushed up selling on concern over the European debt crisis.
"The falling momentum could ease in coming sessions. The
market could rebound technically amid talk on a possible fuel
price cut."
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Margin call pressure and net foreign sales in recent
sessions due to bad news on global markets are major reasons for
the steep fall this time.
"I expect the market to maintain support levels at 425-430
points as valuations have become relatively attractive so cash
flows may return to bottom-fish."
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"The stock market could continue falling in the next three
to five sessions, and may fall back to 68 points in the Hanoi
market and 410 points in the main market, at the Fibonacci 50
percent level.
"Margin call pressure and rising foreign sales are reasons."
($1=20,810 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Robert Birsel)