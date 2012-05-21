HANOI May 21 Vietnamese shares rebounded on Monday on bargain-buying following sharp declines last week, especially in speculative stocks.

Dealers, however, saw little reason for the gains to hold through the week.

VN INDEX

+1.95 percent at 443.41 points.

Volume of shares traded: 53.77 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 815.09 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

+2.75 percent at 75.84 points.

Volume of shares traded: 30.97 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 293.95 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:

"The market rose strongly thanks to broad-based bottom-fishing demand particularly for speculative stocks after a steep fall in recent sessions, having touched the lower trendline.

"The rising momentum may prolong over the next one or two sessions, while there isn't fresh supportive macro news."

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

"The market bounced back technically after a strong fall recently mainly because of tight supply, while buy-on-dip demand was not strong.

"In the near term, the market may continue moving sideways and fall to 420-430 points." ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh, Gopakumar Warrier)