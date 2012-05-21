India must be ruthless in finishing games off, says Virat Kohli
India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
(Updates with close, foreigner trading details, more comments)
HANOI May 21 Vietnamese stocks closed higher on Monday on hopes of positive macro-economic news, including a fuel price cut, analysts said.
Foreigners sold 234.31 billion dong ($11.24 million) worth of stocks at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and bought shares valued at 125.10 billion dong.
VN INDEX
+3.0 percent at 448.02 points.
Volume of shares traded: 77.33 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 1.26 trillion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
+4.11 percent at 76.84 points.
Volume of shares traded: 45.72 million shares.
Value of shares traded: 455.48 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comment
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"The market rebounded technically due to attractive valuations. The market is expecting positive macro news on inflation, interest rates, petrol price cuts and a package of government measures to support businesses.
"However, it is tough to pass recent peaks. Not much of fresh cash has arrived."
Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities Co:
"Technically, the stock market has turned around and may hit 460 points this time... The market also had a positive impact from gains of the Dow Jones index late last week." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Nick Macfie)
India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
World number one Andy Murray will carry the lesson of last year's US Open quarter-final defeat to Kei Nishikori into Wednesday's French Open last eight clash against the Japanese, the 28-year-old has said.