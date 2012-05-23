HANOI May 23 Vietnamese stocks fell in the morning session, with volumes lower due to concern over deflation, a broker and an analyst said.

VN INDEX

-1.73 percent at 440.18 points.

Volume of shares traded: 39.97 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 631.27 billion dong.

HNX INDEX

-2.81 percent at 74.31 points.

Volume of shares traded: 24.98 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 273.14 billion dong.

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"The market fell steeply on worries about deflation. In the short term, the market could further consolidate while it awaits supportive news. However, the medium-term outlook is positive."

Dinh The Loi, director of brokerage and advisory, Bao Minh Securities:

"Stocks may continue to fall in the short term, while positive news is absent. There have been some cash flows out of the market.

"Investors should stay out of the market for now." ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Gopakumar Warrier)