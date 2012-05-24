HANOI May 24 Vietnamese stocks closed mixed on Thursday in lower volume as speculation of an interest rate cut prompted some traders to hunt for bargains.

Foreigners sold 166.91 billion dong ($8.02 million) worth of stocks and bought shares worth a total of 151.59 billion dong on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.

VN INDEX

Dow 2.25 percent at 426.92 points.

Volume of shares traded: 58.04 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 949.61 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Up 0.07 percent at 73.66 points.

Volume of shares traded: 51.55 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 502.09 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Analyst comments

Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:

"Bottom-fishing demand rose late in the session in the Hanoi exchange on talk that interest rates would be cut soon. Net foreign buying should support the market in coming sessions.

"Low volume showed that the market may trade around the bottom of 425-430 points. Investors should disburse part of their portfolio now."

Nguyen Hoang Long, director of brokerage, An Binh Securities:

"After a two-week fall, the market is approaching strong support territory of 420-430 points, which could be the short-term bottom, and investors should bottom-fish now.

"Investors expect interest rates to drop soon." ($1=20,800 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)