HANOI May 25 Vietnamese stocks were higher in the morning session on Friday on expectations of an interest rate cut to boost liquidity in the economy, analysts said.

VN INDEX

Up 2.33 percent at 436.88.

Volume of shares traded: 49.18 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 697.09 billion dong.

HNX INDEX

Up 2.5 percent at 75.50.

Volume of shares traded: 41.73 million shares.

Value of shares traded: 410.32 billion dong.

Quach Manh Hao, deputy director, MB Securities:

"There are grounds for interest rate cuts after calls by experts and inflation slowed. That could help increase liquidity.

"However, stock markets cannot rise immediately and it will take more time to digest information."

Do Bao Ngoc, analyst, Habubank Securities:

"There are two reasons for the market rebound. Firstly, the market bounced back after successfully testing the support threshold of 430 points.

"Secondly, the market reacted strongly to speculation that interest rates will be cut by two percentage points, which is a bold step to increase cash flow in the economy after the inflation rate eased to a single digit this month.

"In the near term, the market will re-test resistance levels at 453 points in the main market and 78-79 points in the Hanoi exchange. If they can pass these levels, the markets may rise again to recent peaks." ($1=20,845 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)