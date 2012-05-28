HANOI May 28 Vietnamese stocks were mixed in
Monday's morning session, with buying demand weak amid investor
caution over the impact of government measures including a
reserve repurchase rate cut by the central bank announced on
Monday, a broker and an analyst said.
Vietnam will cut three key policy rates by 1 percentage
point for the third time since March in a bid to ease
businesses' difficulties after economic growth fell to a
three-year low in the first quarter, the central bank said on
Friday.
VN INDEX
Down 0.17 percent at 436.64.
Volume of shares traded: 48.68 million.
Value of shares traded: 696.46 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
Up 0.12 percent at 76.15.
Volume of shares traded: 37.07 million.
Value of shares traded: 378.41 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Broker/analyst comments
Doan Tran Phuong Phi, head of brokerage, Ho Chi Minh City
Securities:
"Liquidity was low because the majority of investors are
feeling cautious and are unwilling to enter the market, waiting
to see how the government's macro-economic policies impact
businesses."
Nguyen Tuan, head of analysis, VPBank Securities:
"Demand was weak as positive macro-economic news has been
priced in."
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)