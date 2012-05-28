HANOI May 28 Vietnamese stocks ended down in
lacklustre trade as investors were still concerned about
companies' access to loans despite a cut in key rates by the
central bank, analysts said.
Foreigners bought 63.61 billion dong ($3.05 million) worth
of stocks and sold shares valued at 48.91 billion dong in the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the exchange said.
VN INDEX
Down 0.43 percent at 435.48.
Volume of shares traded: 66.81 million.
Value of shares traded: 951.31 billion dong.
HNX INDEX
Down 0.6 percent at 75.60.
Volume of shares traded: 54.72 million.
Value of shares traded: 563.95 billion dong.
Analyst comments
Giang Trung Kien, head of analysis, FPT Securities:
"The market fell despite the rate cut news as investors were
concerned over corporate access to funds. It would take at
least a month for interest rates to soften.
"The falling momentum could end in the next few sessions.
"The market could recover considerably in June, supported by
more positive macro news."
Vu Thanh, analyst, ACB Securities:
"Valuations have been on a high level after a five-month
rally since the start of this year, and the supply of shares
bought at high prices is hanging there. So to rise further the
market will need to absorb a big amount of money, while cash
flows have yet to strengthen.
"In the short term, the market could move sideways between
420 points and 460 points."
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Anand Basu)