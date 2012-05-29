HANOI May 29 Vietnamese stocks fell by midday on Tuesday on concern about a slowing economy and companies' access to bank loans, brokers said.

VN INDEX

Down 1.23 percent at 430.13.

Volume of shares traded: 31.58 million.

Value of shares traded: 454.33 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

HNX INDEX

Down 0.91 percent at 74.91.

Volume of shares traded: 18.56 million.

Value of shares traded: 194.89 billion dong.

Largest gainers, largest losers

Broker/analyst comments

Lai Duc Long, broker, Hanoi branch of Phu Hung Securities:

"Worries about a sluggish economy continued to weigh on the market despite an interest rate cut which many investors had foreseen.

"This would be a major correction after the market has made a long rally from January to May.

"Trading volume over the past 10 sessions was below the average level, indicating that big accounts were idle."

Nguyen Xuan Thuy, broker, Haiphong Securities:

"Weak liquidity prompted investors to withdraw from the market.

"Concerns also surrounded the fact that funds have not come to businesses yet because interest rates remain high despite the government's strong actions on monetary policies." ($1=20,840 dong) (Reporting by Dang Trung Nghia; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)