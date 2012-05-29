(Updates with market close, comments)
HANOI May 29 Vietnamese stocks closed lower on
Tuesday in thin volume due to weak earnings results in the first
quarter and concerns over a slowing economy, an analyst and a
broker said.
VN INDEX
Down 0.93 percent at 431.44.
Volume of shares traded: 47.68 million.
Value of shares traded: 720.27 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
Down 0.4 percent at 75.30.
Volume of shares traded: 32.1 million.
Value of shares traded: 333.26 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst's comments
Tong Minh Tuan, Deputy Analysis Manager, BIDV Securities:
"The markets continued to retreat after rising earlier this
year, particularly after a lot of companies posted bad results
in the first quarter.
"However, this is a good chance for long-term investors
because the market is unlikely to fall much further."
Lai Duc Long, broker, Hanoi branch of Phu Hung Securities:
"Worries about a sluggish economy continued to weigh on the
market despite an interest rate cut that many investors had
foreseen."
($1=20,830 dong)
(Reporting by Dang Trung Nghia; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and
Edwina Gibbs)