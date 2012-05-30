HANOI May 30 Vietnamese stocks were up in the
morning session on Wednesday, led by several blue-chip stocks,
but investors were concerned about weak economic growth and
corporate performance, analysts said.
VN INDEX
Up 1.13 percent at 436.32.
Volume of shares traded: 32.10 million.
Value of shares traded: 496.18 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
HNX INDEX
Down 0.32 percent at 75.54.
Volume of shares traded: 20.31 million.
Value of shares traded: 211.72 billion dong.
Largest gainers, largest losers
Analyst comments
Tran Minh Hoang, analyst, Vietcombank Securities:
"A technical recovery in the session was in place thanks to
tight supply and gains by major blue chips such as Bao Viet
, Vietcombank and Petrovietnam Gas Corp
.
"Investors are mainly concerned over low economic growth in
the first quarter and difficulties faced by businesses.
"The prospect will be positive in the third quarter,
long-term investors should disburse now."
Nguyen Phuc Thinh, manager of research and corporate
finance, Hoa Binh Securities:
"The 430-point support threshold is relatively firm, supply
and demand are balanced. The market could continue moving
sideways in the short term."
($1=20,835 dong)
(Reporting by Vu Duy; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)