HANOI, July 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.3 percent at midday on Monday, tracking losses in
regional markets hit by gloomy global sentiment as investors
awaited news on earning from local firms, trader said.
Foodstuff companies led the fall, with Masan Group
slipping 1.6 percent and while confectionery firm Kinh Do Corp
down 0.85 percent in thin trading. Most Asian shares
fell on Monday as strong U.S. jobs growth reinforced expectation
of a stimulus roll-back by the Federal Reserve.
Vietnam dairy product company Vinamilk, VietinBank
and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings bucked the
trend.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0431
GMT.
VN Index 484.14
PREV. CLOSE 485.66
% CHANGE -0.31%
HIGH 485.95
LOW 483.21
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.631
Change (%) 3-mnth -3.367
Change (%) 1-year 17.357
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)