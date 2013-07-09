HANOI, July 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
closed up 0.6 percent in thin trade on Tuesday, but many
investors stayed on the sidelines in anticipation of a rejig of
portfolios and a bout of foreign selling ahead, traders said.
Energy firms led the climb, with Pha Lai Thermal Power
gaining 3.3 percent and PetroVietnam Gas up
1.7 percent. Real estate companies also rose, with Vingroup
gaining 1.6 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai
edging up 0.5 percent.
Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa was the biggest
loser among the big caps, slumping 2.4 percent.
With liquidity low, the gain in the market was seen as
short-lived and traders expect the recent downward trend to
continue.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0716
GMT).
VN Index 485.5
PREV. CLOSE 482.77
% CHANGE 0.57%
HIGH 485.5
LOW 481.14
Change (%) 1-mnth -8.561
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.715
Change (%) 1-year 16.207
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
