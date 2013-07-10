HANOI, July 10 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index increased 0.2 percent at midday on Wednesday, tracking a rise in global markets but trade remained slim for a second day as most investors awaited better opportunities. Energy firms extended gains from Tuesday, with PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange by capitalisation, rising 1.7 percent and PetroVietnam Drilling up 0.6 percent. Property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai rose 1 percent, followed by dairy maker Vinamilk, the bourse's second biggest firm, up 0.7 percent. Volume on the index hit a low of more than two months on Tuesday, with 29,844 shares traded compared to a daily average of 40,428 shares in the previous five sessions. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 486.48 PREV. CLOSE 485.5 % CHANGE 0.20% HIGH 489.83 LOW 485.73 Change (%) 1-mnth -8.044 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.895 Change (%) 1-year 18.96 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)