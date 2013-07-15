HANOI, July 15 Vietnam's VN index closed almost flat, up 0.02 percent on Monday in choppy trade, with buying in some big caps lifting the market as many investors stayed on the sidelines, traders said. Steel maker Hoa Phat Group rose 2.8 percent, top insurer Bao Viet Holdings increased 1.9 percent and property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai gained 1.4 percent. Vietinbank closed up 1 percent and two energy companies, Pha Lai Thermal Power and PetroVietnam Gas , both edged up 0.8 percent. Investors were looking out for earnings reports on firms with good performances so far this year to gauge which shares were the most attractive bets, said Tran Minh Hoang, an investment analyst in Vietcombank Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 494.1 PREV. CLOSE 493.99 % CHANGE 0.02% HIGH 498.32 LOW 492.95 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.679 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.057 Change (%) 1-year 20.863 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)