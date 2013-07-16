HANOI, July 16 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed up 0.4 percent on Tuesday in thin trade, buoyed by some buying in big caps as investors awaited publication of data on firms' earnings, traders said. Coffee company Vinacafe Bien Hoa advanced 2.6 percent, extending gains from morning session and Shares in property firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai increased 2.3 percent. Dairy firm Vinamilk was up 1.5 percent. Pha Lai Thermal Power and PetroVietnam Gas also edged up 2 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 496.22 PREV. CLOSE 494.1 % CHANGE 0.43% HIGH 497.83 LOW 493.74 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.933 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.933 Change (%) 1-year 18.495 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)