BRIEF-Pacific Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on April 10
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 7
HANOI, July 17 Vietnam's benchmark VN index gained 0.2 percent at midday on Wednesday in cautious trade, lifted by buying in big firms expected to post positive second quarter earnings results, traders said. Two units of state energy giant Petrovietnam led the rise, with PetroVietnam Drilling up 1 percent and PetroVietnam Fertilizer climbing 3 percent. Eximbank gained 0.7 percent, Masan Group and Saigon Securities both climbed 0.6 percent. Property firm Vingroup rose 0.8 percent. Most of the biggest listed firms were unchanged at the break. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 497.16 PREV. CLOSE 496.22 % CHANGE 0.19% HIGH 497.62 LOW 493.37 Change (%) 1-mnth -2.517 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.797 Change (%) 1-year 19.866 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 7
April 3Jiangsu Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment