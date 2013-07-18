HANOI, July 18 Vietnam's VN index edged up 0.15 percent at midday on Thursday in choppy trade as speculators bought blue chips while most investors stayed on the sidelines, traders said. Food processor Masan group soared 2.3 percent, steelmaker Hoa Phat climbed 2 percent and pharmaceutical DHG Pharma was up 1 percent. Dairy company Vinamilk increased 0.7 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power, up 0.4 percent. Though the index has been in positive territory for a week and had returned to the 500-point mark during the session, it was uncertain whether the rally would last long, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 498.26 PREV. CLOSE 497.5 % CHANGE 0.15% HIGH 500.51 LOW 494.23 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.205 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.791 Change (%) 1-year 19.147 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)