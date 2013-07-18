HANOI, July 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN index closed down 0.1 percent, ending a five-day revival as investors took profits from earlier gains in big cap firms, traders said. Banks and property firms led the fall on the Ho Chi Minh bourse, with Vietinbank down 1.5 percent, Military bank falling 0.8 percent and Vietcombank edging down 0.4 percent. Real estate firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 1.35 percent, followed by Vingroup, down 0.8 percent. Liquidity hit a three-week high on Thursday, giving signs of a more active market in the days and weeks ahead, trader said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0716 GMT). VN Index 496.84 PREV. CLOSE 497.5 % CHANGE -0.13% HIGH 500.51 LOW 494.23 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.205 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.791 Change (%) 1-year 19.147 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)