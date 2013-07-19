HANOI, July 19 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 1 percent at midday on Friday, leading regional
bourses, driven by gains in big cap firms in energy and banking
sectors.
The index returned to positive territory and scaled the 500
point mark after closing down for the first time in a week on
Thursday. Units of the state's energy firms climbed, with
Petrovietnam Gas up 0.8 percent and Petrovietnam
fertiliser rising 0.7 percent.
Banks were mostly up, with Vietcombank the highest
gainer at 1.45 percent. Confectioner Masan Group soared
2.8 percent, dairy firm Vinamilk, the second-biggest
firm by market capitalisation, rose 2.1 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday at 0431
GMT.
VN Index 501.56
PREV. CLOSE 496.84
% CHANGE 0.95%
HIGH 502.62
LOW 499.28
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.409
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.994
Change (%) 1-year 18.626
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1
3
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)