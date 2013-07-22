(Corrects paragraph 3 to show earnings was forecast, not
report)
HANOI, July 22 Vietnam's VN index rose
0.2 percent at midday on Monday, lifted by buying in some blue
chips after publication of second-quarter earnings results.
Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma jumped 6.1 percent,
Masan Group soared 3.8 percent, followed by energy
company PetroVietnam Drilling and top insurer Bao Viet
Holdings, both up 3 percent.
PetroVietnam Fertilizer fell 1 percent following a
forecast on Friday by broker Baoviet Securities that anticipated
a 34 percent slump in the company's second-quarter revenue from
the same period last year.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 504.7
PREV. CLOSE 503.76
% CHANGE 0.19%
HIGH 507.71
LOW 503.84
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.078
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.456
Change (%) 1-year 17.597
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1 = 21,223 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)